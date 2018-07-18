Tortilla machine sparks early morning market fire

SAN DIEGO — A malfunctioning tortilla machine sparked a fire at a Normal Heights grocery store early Wednesday, authorities reported.

The non-injury blaze at Pancho Villa Farmer’s Market, 3245 El Cajon Blvd., erupted about 5 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The occupants of the building evacuated before the arrival of firefighters, who had the flames under control within about 15 minutes, SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

The business, which offers Mexican breads, desserts, tortillas, chips and ceviche along with produce and other groceries, was able to open for business in the late morning, an employee said.