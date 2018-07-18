× State Supreme Court removes initiative to divide California from Nov. ballot

SACRAMENTO – A measure to divide California into three new states has been removed from the November ballot by the state Supreme Court.

In a brief order, the court said it acted “because significant questions have been raised regarding the proposition’s validity and because we conclude that the potential harm in permitting the measure to remain on the ballot outweighs the potential harm in delaying the proposition to a future election,” the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The court, meeting in closed session, also agreed in the meantime to consider a challenge to the measure filed last week by the Planning and Conservation League, a California environmental group.

The group contends that the measure amounts to a proposed revision of the state Constitution, which can be placed on the ballot only if two-thirds of both houses of the Legislature approve.

Read more at sandiegouniontribune.com.