Social media helps identify fatal hit-and-run victim

SAN DIEGO -- With the help of social media, the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the woman who was killed in a hit-and-run on state Route 94 earlier this month.

Authorities say the woman had been walking alongside the highway when she was hit by a blue Toyota Camry, which fled the scene.

The Medical Examiner's Office said it was having trouble identifying the woman, so officials created a composite sketch of her from photographs, and also released a recreation of her distinctive tattoo. Before the end of the day, officials say someone called in after recognizing the woman from a social media post. Her family has been notified, but officials declined to release her name to media.

California Highway Patrol says they are still searching for the driver who killed her.