Police search for gunman after man dies

SAN DIEGO – Police were searching for a gunman after a man died from a shooting early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

San Diego police received a call about a shooting around 12:45 a.m. in University Heights, SDPD Officer Anthony Dupree said. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound sitting in a passenger seat of a car at El Cajon and Park boulevards.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he died, Dupree said.

Dupree told FOX 5 the shooting took place at another location around 12:30 a.m. and the unidentified gunman left the area.

A witness attempted to drive the victim to a hospital, but may have became lost, Dupree said. The witness flagged down someone, who called police.

The victim was described as a 28-year-old Hispanic man.