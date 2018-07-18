Photos: The many hats of Del Mar Opening Day

Photos by Frank Guthrie

DEL MAR, Calif. — Opening Day at the Del Mar Racetrack wouldn’t be complete without the big, bold hats in the crowd.

More than $5,000 in prizes was up for grabs in the Opening Day Hats contest in the Plaza de Mexico. Categories included most glamorous, best racing theme, most outrageous, best fascinator and best flowers. There was no fee to participate.

Winners in each category received $300 plus a $500 Kendra Scott Color Bar Gift Card and Studio Savvy gift basket. Second place is worth $200 and third place $100. All entrants received two free passes to return to the races.

The grand prize winner was Leslie Monroy of San Diego. Monroy received a one-night stay at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar, dinner for two at the Addison Restaurant and a Studio Savvy Salon gift basket, all valued at over $1,500.

Here were the finalists in each category: