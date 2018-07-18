Man gets Raoul Martinez shark tattooed on leg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – “One guy decided to ink my face on a shark’s body!”

One San Diegan will forever have a permanent connection with FOX 5’s Raoul Martinez after getting the TV anchor’s face tattooed on his leg.

On Tuesday, Heather Lake went to Even Keel Tattoo Shop in Pacific Beach to preview the fundraiser. During her live interview, Martinez made a promise to viewers that if someone actually got the Raoul-shark tattoo, he’d invite him/her to visit FOX 5 during an hour of the morning news.

“It’s a first! Shout to @VegasWiseGuy357 4 putting my face on a shark as a tattoo! A deal is a deal! U get to watch @fox5sandiego LIVE!” Martinez tweeted Tuesday evening.

Even Keel Tattoo shop is hosting an annual fundraiser from Friday through Sunday for shark preservation efforts. It goes through Sunday. People wanting a shark-theme tattoo will pay between $80 to $300.