TORONTO – Former Aztec Kawhi Leonard will be changing to a new team and it’s not the Lakers.

There were several reports Wednesday morning that a deal to send the NBA star to the Raptors is imminent.

The former San Diego State Aztec and current San Antonio Spurs star wants out of Texas. Leonard has hinted that he’d like to play for the Los Angeles Lakers.

He’ll be a free agent at the end of next season.