Fatal crash halts morning commute on NB I-805

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A crash involving a motorcyclist on northbound Interstate 805 near Imperial Avenue Wednesday morning left one person dead, officials said.

The crash happened shortly after 4 a.m. on I-805 near the Division Street off-ramp in the Lincoln Park area.

California Highway Patrol officers received reports of a man walking on the freeway at 3:58 a.m.

Traffic is crawling at slow speeds as all lanes are closed and drivers are being diverted along Division Street.

It was unknown how long the area would be shutdown.

This is a developing story.