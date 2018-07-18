Chula Vista police investigate dozens of car break-ins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Chula Vista police are looking into dozens of car break-ins in the Eastlake area.

Investigators say the crime spree happened sometime between Sunday night and Tuesday morning.

“My car,” said Juan Lopez. “The window was broken.”

Every night Lopez parks his car on MacKenzie Creek Road. On Monday morning as he left for work, Lopez found the passenger window of his Jaguar smashed and glass scattered around his car.

“See? They move my papers and everything,” said Lopez.

He wasn’t the only victim.

Carlton Barros knew something was up when he was out walking his dog on Monday.

“There was glass all over. It was on both sides of the street both sides of the street going all the way up to the park," Barros.

“I noticed there was like 10 car windows just broken into,” said Benjamin Alvarado.

Chula Vista police told FOX 5 there have been a total of 30 cases. Suspects broke into cars parked along the street or in drives in areas of Proctor Valley Road and Northwoods Drive, and Mount Miguel and East H Street. Investigators believe all cases are related.

“It’s just kind of irritating,” said Alvarado. “This isn’t the first time it’s happened. My girlfriend has had a car window broken into twice, my mom once.”

Alvarado said since parking spaces are sparse in the apartment complex, many people have to pay the price of parking in the street.

“It just sucks. We have to repair the windows and we don’t have a choice, then we worry it’s going to happen again and can’t do anything about it,” said Alvarado.

He said he even does his best to take precautions.

“Just try to park it under the lights, but that doesn’t even help anymore,” said Alvarado.

He and other neighbors said what would help is more police.

“It seems like there’s no police presence at night over here,” said Alvarado.

“We need a little bit more patrolling over here just a little more,” said Barros.

Police told FOX 5 they are currently searching for surveillance video in the area. Officers have also been put on alert regarding the break-ins.

Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to call Chula Vista police.