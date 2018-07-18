$32K lottery ticket sold at Imperial Beach store

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Wednesday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold at a liquor store in Imperial Beach and is worth $32,957.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing will grow to $16 million.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 1, 3, 4, 16, 39 and the Mega number was 19. The jackpot was $15 million.

The drawing was the ninth since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.