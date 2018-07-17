Woman arrested after chase starts in San Diego, spans 3 counties

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — A lengthy pursuit that started in El Cajon and spanned three counties ended north of Los Angeles Tuesday night.

Officers initially tried to pull a woman in a dark-red Nissan Rogue over for speeding on state Route 52 near state Route 125, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Mary Bailey. The driver then got on Interstate 5, which she continued north on into Orange County. By around 9:30 p.m. the driver had crossed into Los Angeles County.

Around 10:15 p.m., the driver stopped in Santa Clarita. Aerial video showed CHP officers pulling the woman out of the car and arresting her.

No other information was immediately available.