Unbelted driver crushed by own SUV after crashing off freeway

ALPINE, Calif. — A motorist was killed Tuesday when he crashed his SUV off Interstate 8 near Alpine, was ejected from the vehicle and then wound up pinned underneath it, authorities reported.

The unidentified man lost control of his eastbound 2001 Mitsubishi Montero for unknown reasons west of Dunbar Lane in Flinn Springs about 6:45 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle veered off the freeway, went down a dirt embankment, struck a large boulder, became airborne and overturned, CHP public-affairs Officer Travis Garrow said.

The driver, who was not wearing s seat belt, was hurled from the SUV, which then came to a rest on top of him, upside down. The man, believed to have been in his 50s, died at the scene.

Investigators were working to determine what caused the crash, Garrow said.