Trump backpedals on Russian election meddling

WASHINGTON – President Trump caved to an onslaught of bipartisan criticism Tuesday, walking back his embrace of Vladimir Putin and claiming he misspoke when he said he couldn’t see “any reason” why Russia would have interfered in the 2016 U.S. election.

Trump made the acknowledgement during a brief appearance at the White House ahead of a closed-door meeting with Republican leaders.

“I accept” the intelligence community’s findings, Trump told reporters.

At a press conference in Helsinki, Finland on Monday, Trump — standing side-by-side with Putin — put his trust in the Russian leader’s denial of meddling in the 2016 election while openly questioning his own intelligence community’s findings on the matter.

Read more at San Diego Union-Tribune.