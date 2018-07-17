Stretch of Harbor Drive shuts down for Comic-Con

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A stretch of Harbor Drive will shut down beginning Wednesday as Comic-Con gets underway in downtown San Diego.

The street will be closed to vehicle traffic – including bikes, scooters and skateboards – between First Avenue and Park Boulevard. The closures will be in effect from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

The closure is designed to protect crowds and alleviate congestion as thousands of people gather at the San Diego Convention Center. It will also allow shuttles to load and unload passengers from the street and give access to emergency vehicles.

“Every year there’s always a huge amount of people crossing the streets and there’s always a lot of anxious people who are trying to cross the street right away,” Comic-Con attendee Nemi Portillo said. “There’s a lot of problems with traffic in general. If they close the whole Harbor Drive that would make everything a lot easier.”

This is the first year Harbor Drive is being shut down for the comic convention.