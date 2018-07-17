Pug Life! New Jersey police release photo of runaway pug

CAPE MAY, N.J. — The Cape May Police Department in New Jersey released a photo of a runaway pug Sunday, and the internet is here for it.

Police announced they had the pup in custody by taking to their Facebook page and posting a “Pugmug.”

“This is what happens when you run away from home. This guy was captured sneaking through yards on the 1300 block on New Jersey Avenue,” the department wrote.

Bean, the pug, posted “bail” in cookies apparently, and was eventually released back into the custody of it’s owner.