One dead in rollover crash in Alpine

SAN DIEGO – One person was killed Tuesday in a single-car rollover crash on Interstate 8 near Alpine, authorities said.

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 8, west of the Dunbar Lane exit, according to California Highway Patrol.

The driver lost control, and the car rolled over, ending up on its roof off the side of the roadway, the CHP reported.

It was not clear what caused the driver to lose control.

One person was declared dead at the scene, according to the CHP.

Information about the identity of the victim was not immediately available.