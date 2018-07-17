× Nickelodeon revives ‘Rugrats’ with new episodes and live-action film

LOS ANGELES — Tommy, Angelica, Chuckie, Susie, Phil, Lil and the entire ‘Rugrats’ crew are making a comeback.

Viacom announced Tuesday that its flagship properties Nickelodeon and Paramount will relaunch the iconic 1990’s animated series with 26 fresh episodes and a live-action film featuring CGI characters.

The media company says production is underway in Burbank, California.

“Now feels like the ideal time to reintroduce this iconic cast of characters to a whole new generation of young fans,” said Brian Robbins, President of Paramount Players. “Kids who grew up with Tommy Pickles and the Rugrats crew will now be able to share that experience with their own children.”

The ‘Rugrats’ movie is set to be released November 13, 2020.

Nickelodeon is also bringing back ‘Blue’s Clues’, ‘Rocko’s Modern Life’ and ‘Invader Zim’ for today’s generation of kids and families.