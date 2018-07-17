Local community colleges chosen for free or low-cost textbook program

SAN DIEGO — Palomar College and San Diego City College are among nine colleges nationwide that will participate in a program providing free to low-cost digital textbooks and other course resources to students, it was announced Tuesday.

Palomar and SDCC were among 31 applicants that sought access to openly licensed, peer-reviewed materials through Rice University’s OpenStax Institutional Partnership Program.

Textbook costs are a significant financial barrier for many students. According to the College Board, the average student spent over $1,200 for textbooks and course supplies for the 2017-18 academic year.

“We are excited to be chosen to participate in the OpenStax Partnership,” said Joi Lin Blake, Palomar College’s superintendent and president. “While the college has implemented a number of programs to address student textbook concerns — including a textbook loan program through the Palomar College Foundation — we know that textbook costs remain a burden for many of our students.”