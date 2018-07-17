SAN DIEGO - It’s that time of year again! Opening Day is Wednesday and Heather Lake went to Del Mar with everything you need to know to get ready for the races.
Fashion trends for Opening Day at Del Mar Races
-
Best ways to celebrate Del Mar Races Opening Day
-
Party for a good cause after Del Mar Races
-
Polo season opens in San Diego
-
Triple Crown winner Justify will return to Del Mar Racetrack
-
Heather Lake practices with SD Legion
-
-
More than 40 restaurants to participate in Taste of Little Italy
-
Hard Kombucha bar opens in North Park
-
Del Mar votes to expand Dog Beach
-
Supporters, protesters meet in Del Mar as gun show returns
-
Keep cool on Mission Bay by using Hydrobikes
-
-
World-class sandcastle artists compete in Imperial Beach
-
Explore San Diego: Exotic bird sanctuary
-
Historic dry cleaning building transforms into gelato shop