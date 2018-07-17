Evacuations, road closures in place after Spring Valley gas leak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO-- A gas leak in Spring Valley caused evacuations and road closures Tuesday.

Fire crews, sheriff's deputies, and SDG&E responded after the leak was reported sometime around 11 a.m.

Officials say the gas leak was caused by JC Cable Company. Officials say the Santee company accidentally nicked a line. JC Cable Company confirmed later that SDG&E crews mis-marked the location of the gas line.

The gas leak caused a storage facility to be evacuated. Jamacha Blvd. was closed from Folex Way to Sweetwater Springs Blvd.

“We’ve done evacuations on the south side of Jamacha. Uknown how long the traffic will be affected. Jamacha Blvd is closed from Folex to Sweetwater Springs Road," said San Miguel Fire Captain Michael Christiansen.

The evacuation created quite an inconvenience for one woman who was clearing out her storage unit.

“I’m paying these guys $90 an hour and they can’t work,” said Self Storage Customer, Cheryl Kaake .

Cheryl Kaake was asked to leave the Jamacha Point Self Storage Facility mid move.

“Oh I’m really frustrated,” said Kaake.

San Miguel Fire fighters told Cheryl and her movers they had to stop what they were doing and evacuate because of a gas leak.

“I’m in the process of moving out of a storage unit. I’m paying movers $90 an hour and we had about probably 10 minutes worth of more stuff to load and they brought us out here at 1130 and they’ve told us 20 minutes more and it’s been an hour and a half so far and it’s costing me money,” said Self Storage Customer, Cheryl Kaake. “They owe me my money that I’m having to pay these guys who can’t work."

The roads reopened at about 3pm and everything was back to business as usual but SDG&E officials said they would be on-scene until the gas leak was fixed.