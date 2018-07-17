Dust devil spins its way onto baseball field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK GROVE, Mo. - A Missouri baseball team may have to change its name after a dust devil spun its way onto their field.

Heather Bunting's 10-year-old son, Adin, had just finished playing in the championship game of a tournament at Webb Park in Oak Grove Sunday afternoon when the dust devil spun up.

"We had just gotten done taking pictures of the boys with their parents and trophies, and all of a sudden, my son said, 'coach, look over there!'" Bunting told WDAF.

Bunting luckily still had her camera out from the team photoshoot.

She pointed it toward the commotion on the dusty ball field.

It turned out to be a dust devil.

“It looked like a tornado, with a ton of dust,” Bunting recalled. “I saw it throwing all that dust in the air. I've seen small ones, but nothing like that ever in my entire life.”

Bunting said the wind whipped around and was powerful enough to cause some chaos.

“It was huge and knocked down two of the canopies from the other team that we played against,” said Bunting.

No one was injured by the dust devil, but the boys can't stop talking about it.

“A lot of the boys were extremely excited, one of them actually wanted to go run and get in it,” Bunting said. “When you actually experience something that face to face with, I think it's a really neat experience.”