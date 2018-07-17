City council to consider affordable housing complex loan

SAN DIEGO – The City Council is set Tuesday to consider approval of a $5.5 million loan for construction of an affordable-housing complex for homeless seniors in San Ysidro.

The council previously planned to consider the item in June and last week, but it was delayed for future consideration both times.

Funds for the loan would come from the city’s $25 million Affordable Rental Housing Development Program pool, which is intended to leverage money from other public and private funding sources to spur development of mixed-income housing.

The three-story, 29,610 square-foot San Ysidro Senior Village Apartments building is to be built on a 1.25-acre plot at 517 W. San Ysidro Blvd.

Fifty studio units will provide permanent supportive housing to individuals who earn 30-50 percent of the area median income. There will also be a community room, supportive service counseling offices, laundry facilities, storage lockers and bike storage.

The estimated project cost is $17.8 million.

Other funding includes roughly $10.65 million in state developer’s tax credits, a $700,000 San Diego Housing Commission loan, a $310,000 private loan and a $114,000 Regional Transportation Congestion Management Improvement Program waiver.