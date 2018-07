SAN DIEGO — A man who was struck by a ride-hailing vehicle in Spring Valley remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

The collision occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday near Sweetwater Road and Troy Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The man apparently ran into the street — why was unclear — and was then hit by the vehicle, local media reported.

The pedestrian, whose name was not released, was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital with injuries described as critical.