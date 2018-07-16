× Man accused of stabbing fellow passenger on Greyhound bus pleads not guilty

SAN DIEGO — A man accused of stabbing a passenger on a greyhound bus as it drove on Interstate 5 towards Los Angeles pleaded not guilty to attempted murder Monday.

Prosecutors say Gilbert Dominguez stabbed a man on the bus several times after they began arguing. The bus driver pulled over and threw out the attacker, and he ran off toward the nearby UC San Diego campus.

Police said Dominguez ran inside the UCSD Thornton Hospital and he was arrested nearby. Than 27-year-old man Dominiguez is accused of stabbing is expected to survive the attack

The judge denied bail for Dominguez. He will be back in court on July 27 for a preliminary hearing.