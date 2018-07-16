Coyote sightings spike after fires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Coyote sighting have been spiking all over the rural area’s of San Diego County.

After the West Fire burned nearly 500 acres in Alpine on July 5, several residents reported aggressive coyotes’s stalking their neighborhoods and attacking small pets.

The lack of water and the recent heat wave may have prompted the coyotes to come out of the hills and canyons into nearby neighborhoods, said Dariel Walker of the San Diego County Humane Society.

“The reason is that we all know is the heat -- the weather is getting much hotter," Walker said. The coyotes may be coming to homes searching for fresh food and water, she added.

Walker recommend keep animals inside as much as possible,and if you see a coyote make a lot of noise to scare them off.