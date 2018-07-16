Coast Guard offloads 8.5 tons of cocaine in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — A U.S. Coast Guard crew offloaded more than 17,000 pounds of seized cocaine Monday in San Diego.

The crew unloaded the drugs, worth nearly $260 million, at the 10th Avenue Marine Terminal, according to a news release from the Coast Guard.

Warrenton, Oregon-based cutters Steadfast and Alert seized the drugs from four suspected smuggling vessels between late June and mid-July in the Eastern Pacific Ocean off Central and South America.

More than half of the cocaine load was recovered from a panga-type fishing boat. The suspected smugglers on board dumped the drugs and escaped after a high-speed chase.