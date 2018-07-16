City council to vote on Faulconer’s short-term rentals plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego City Council Monday will consider proposed regulations for short-term rentals through platforms like Airbnb and VRBO.

Short-term vacation rentals have vexed residents and city officials alike for several years. So far, the City Council has been unable to pass a regulatory framework for home-sharing.

The regulations under consideration Monday, introduced in June by San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer's office, include mandatory licensing, a "good neighbor" policy and fees to fund code compliance and affordable housing projects.

Under Faulconer's proposal, all rentees would be required to register with the city, and those with dwellings of five or more bedrooms would need to acquire a neighborhood use permit. There would be a two-license maximum per host: one for a primary residence and another for a secondary home.

There would be no license limits in Mission Beach, however. Faulconer said short-term rentals are already part of that community's history and character.

All coastal and downtown communities would require three-night minimum stays.

Homeowners would be required to continue paying transient occupancy taxes, and they would pay an additional per-night rental fee, which would generate several million dollars annually to be spent solely on affordable housing projects.

Those who offer whole-home rentals when the owner isn't present would also pay an annual fee of several hundred dollars.

Owners would have to provide guests with a list of rules to ensure good behavior. The policy would be enforced by more than a dozen new staff members across the Code Enforcement Division, Treasurer's Office, City Attorney's Office and San Diego Police Department.

Signs with owner contact information would be posted outside of each rental property in case of a complaint; the contact would be required to respond to an incident within one hour.

Under the proposal, rental platforms would be required to ensure hosts are registered with the city. They would also gather TOT and affordable housing fees at the same time rent is collected.

A complaint hotline or mobile application would be created to report violations, which would be addressed by compliance and police officers working nights and weekends.

Officers would issue warnings and citations from $500 to $1,000, or more for "repeated, egregious violations."

License and fees would be expected to cover the cost of new compliance personnel.

If approved, licensing would begin October 2019, in order to provide time to hire staff and set up systems. Full compliance would be required by January 2020.