Car thief ditches moving car, prompting SUV to crash into house, police say

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – Two men suspected of stealing a car struck the side of an SUV, sending it into the side of an Escondido home and injuring a woman and two passengers in the vehicle, police said Monday.

It happened shortly after 6:40 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of South Quince Street near West 10th Avenue, Escondido police Sgt. Ryan Banks said.

Officers spotted a red Hyundai Elantra at West 9th Avenue and South Spruce Street that was reported stolen and attempted to stop the vehicle.

The driver of the car fled and struck the side of a Honda CRV after running a stop sign at South Quince Street and West 10th Avenue, Banks said, adding that the collision caused the Honda CRV to crash into the side of an Escondido home nearby.

The woman driving the SUV and two other passengers in the vehicle were transported to a hospital with injuries that were not expected to be life- threatening, Banks said.

The house sustained no structural damage in the crash.

The two men in the suspected stolen car were transported to a hospital with injuries not expected to be life-threatening, Banks said.