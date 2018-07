SAN DIEGO — Amazon experienced a temporary outage as Prime Day launched Monday.

After experiencing a spike in in visits, the website reportedly crashed just after 12 p.m. PST, The Verge reported.

Twitter users say they were taken to the ‘dogs of Amazon’ page when searching for deals.

amazon down on prime day heellpp #AmazonPrimeDay pic.twitter.com/IQRpr72iDw — Lisa Scherzer (@lisascherzer) July 16, 2018

Happy #PrimeDay look at all the amazing deals on consolation dog stock photos pic.twitter.com/Je6mvqWg3z — trevorforrestmusic (@trevorforrestm1) July 16, 2018

Amazon seemed to be back to normal about an hour after the crash.