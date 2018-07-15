World Cup fans take over North Park for wild viewing party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Thousands of soccer fans, many wearing face paint and jerseys supporting France or Croatia, flooded into North Park on Sunday morning for a wild World Cup viewing party featuring giant TVs, a beer garden and food trucks.

Hailed by organizers as one of the nation's largest free outdoor viewing parties for the World Cup final, the event drew people from all over the region to a closed-off section of 30th Street between University and Lincoln avenues.

Roughly an equal number of men and women, most of them in their 20s and 30s, kept their eyes glued to two 11-foot-by-20-foot big screen TVs: one facing the riotous beer garden and another facing a more family-friendly viewing zone filled with lawn chairs.

Every one of the six goals scored in France’s dramatic 4-2 victory set off booming cheers, wild applause and enthusiastic hugs among the most devoted fans.

