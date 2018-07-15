Resident discovers homeless man suffering from multiple stab wounds

SAN DIEGO — A resident in the Colina Del Sol community of San Diego discovered a 36-year-old homeless man Sunday morning sitting on a bus bench suffering from several stab wounds to his upper back, a police sergeant said.

Paramedics transported the man to an area hospital and his wounds were not considered life threatening, said San Diego police Sgt. Michael Tansey.

“There was a significant amount of blood found a very short distance from the male,” said Tansey, who added that the man had five stab wounds to his upper back.

The resident found the man suffering from the stab wounds a little after 12:15 a.m. in the 4900 block of El Cajon Boulevard, he said.

“The male indicated he was homeless, but could not give any details surrounding the stabbing,” he said. “The victim also could not provide a description of the suspect or suspects who stabbed him.”