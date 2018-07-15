Police arrest Reno murder suspects in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Police in San Diego on Friday arrested two suspects in a fatal shooting in Reno, Nevada, after authorities there received a tip and contacted the San Diego Police Department.

Jamil Geronimo, 22, and Tyler Hernandez, 21, were both taken into custody without incident after SDPD officers conducted a traffic stop on the two, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

Sheriff’s deputies in Nevada had been told the pair were staying at a San Diego home, and asked SDPD for assistance in locating the two.

The two were wanted for fatally shooting 20-year-old Paul Dobbins in Reno on June 24, Washoe County officials said. Another man was also injured in the same shooting and survived.

Geronimo and Hernandez were both being held at San Diego Central Jail without bail, pending extradition to Nevada, where they will face murder and weapons charges.

A third suspect, Quentin Moore, was still at large. Investigators asked anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320, or call an anonymous tip line at (775) 322-4900.