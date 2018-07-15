× Man stabbed at trolley station in apparent fight over dog

SAN DIEGO — An argument at an East Village trolley station ended with a man being stabbed twice Sunday — and police say the fight may have all started over the suspect petting the victim’s dog.

The San Diego Police Department says that two men started arguing around 1 p.m. on the trolley platform on Imperial Avenue. The fight eventually turned physical, with pushing and shoving and the victim being shoved to the ground. Police say the suspected attacker was walking away when the man on the ground called something after him, causing the suspect to return and stab the victim twice on the leg.

SDPD Lt. Dan Smyth later said the fight apparently started when the man pet the victim’s dog without his permission.

The suspect ran away and hadn’t been arrested as of late Sunday afternoon. The victim chased after his dog, which was recovered, and then taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.