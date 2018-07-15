Former Ducks goaltender Ray Emery drowns in Ontario harbor

ONTARIO, Canada — Police in Ontario announced they had found the body of former Anaheim Ducks goaltender Ray Emery in the Hamilton Ontario harbor Sunday. The former NHL player was 35.

At 2:50 pm, HPS recovered the body of former @NHL player Ray Emery, 35. Emery was reported missing just after 6:00 am in #HamOnt harbour. His body was recovered in close proximity to where he was last seen. Family has been notified. Cause of death to be confirmed pending a PM. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) July 15, 2018

Emery’s body was found around 3 p.m. after he was reported missing earlier that morning.

The Hamilton Spectator reports that Emery was with a group of people on a friend’s boat when they decided to jump in the water.

“They went out for a swim and unfortunately he did not emerge after diving in,” Hamilton Police Inspector Martin Schulenberg told the Spectator. “Unfortunately, our efforts on the water and in the area just around the piers were met with negative results.”

Over an 11-year career, Emery played for the Ducks, Ottawa Senators, Philadelphia Flyers and Chicago Blackhawks.