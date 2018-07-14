× Thunderstorms forecast for county mountains

SAN DIEGO — The county’s back-country mountains could see some thunderstorms this week.

Mt. Laguna faced a 20 percent chance of rain Saturday afternoon, while Julian and Mt. Palomar will both had about a 15 percent chance, according to the National Weather Service. The chance of thunderstorms will continue until Thursday night, forecasters said.

Closer to the coastline, mild weather will prevail into the coming week. Downtown San Diego was expected to see mostly sunny weather and daytime highs in the upper 70s to low 80s at least until next Saturday.

Inland areas will see some clouds and warm temperatures most of the week, with Escondido expected to be in the upper 80s, and Ramona expected to hit 95 degrees by next Saturday.