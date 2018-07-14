San Diego celebrates colorful first day of Pride Festival

SAN DIEGO — The two-day San Diego Pride Festival kicked off Saturday with performances by dozens of artists across four stages, including one from headlining singer-songwriter JoJo.

An estimated 40,000 attended the annual Balboa Park festival, part of a weekend slate of San Diego Pride events.

“I hope everyone will take the time to learn more about the bold and brilliant LGBTQ artists who will be attending Pride, and join us in enjoying their music at the festival this July,” said Fernando Lopez, San Diego Pride executive director. “For many of us, Pride is the one time a year that we have to love and dance in the daylight, and I am so proud of our team for working diligently to ensure that the diversity on our stages reflects back to us all the diversity in our community.”

Other main stage highlights from Day One include singer-songwriter Kim Petras, DJ Kandy and singer-songwriter Aiden James.

More than 50 LGBTQ-serving community nonprofits, healthcare providers, supportive faith institutions, small businesses and large companies held booths at the festival.