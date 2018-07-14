Power outages leave nearly 4K in the dark

SAN DIEGO — Power outages knocked out the lights for more than 3,700 people in Clairemont, National City and other San Diego neighborhoods Saturday night.

The first outage struck National City, Bay Terraces, Paradise Hills and Skyline around 8 p.m., with about 1,500 customers affected. San Diego Gas & Electric said customers could expect power to return by about 11 p.m. and that an investigation into the cause is ongoing.

Then just after 9 p.m., more than 2,200 customers lost power in Clairemont, Linda Vista and Mission Valley. In that case, SDG&E said the outage was caused by damage to equipment and that they hoped to return power by midnight.

You can track the conditions on SDG&E’s outage map.