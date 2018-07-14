Police search for driver who ran down pedestrian outside Pride

SAN DIEGO — Police chased a driver who crashed into a barricade and hit a pedestrian outside Balboa Park San Diego Pride festivities late Saturday night.

San Diego Police Department told FOX 5 the driver crashed through a barrier near 6th Avenue and Laurel Street around 10:20 p.m., as festival-goers made their way out of the busy celebration.

Officers chased the driver onto the 94 Freeway and believe the hit-and-run suspect was hiding somewhere in the La Mesa area, though they had not made an arrest as of 11:30 p.m.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.