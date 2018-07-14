Flood advisory issued for San Diego coastline communities

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego and Orange County coastlines were under a coastal flood advisory Saturday amid higher-than-average tides.

Low-lying roads and parking lots near the water’s edge may experience minor flooding at high tide, the National Weather Service said.

High tide is expected to be 6.7 feet at 10:45 p.m. in La Jolla, forecasters said.

The advisory will expire at 11 p.m.

Tides are always higher around a new moon, and that’s what’s contributing to the conditions, NWS forecaster Miguel Miller said. High water levels over the last few days led to the advisory, he said.

Minor road flooding was reported in Newport Beach on Wednesday.