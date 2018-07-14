Bus traveling from Pala Casino overturns in Los Angeles
SAN DIEGO — A bus traveling from Pala Casino carrying 32 passengers overturned in Los Angeles early Saturday morning, police confirmed.
The bus headed to Koreatown overturned around 4 a.m. on westbound Interstate 10 just before the 110 Freeway interchange in the Pico-Union area of Los Angeles, CHP said.
The collision caused lane closures in the area for hours.
Four passengers were in serious condition, according to The Los Angeles Fire Department. Five were in fair condition, 16 in good condition and seven refused transportation, KTLA reported.
The cause of the crash and the driver’s condition remains unknown.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
33.363182 -117.084686