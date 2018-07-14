× Bus traveling from Pala Casino overturns in Los Angeles

SAN DIEGO — A bus traveling from Pala Casino carrying 32 passengers overturned in Los Angeles early Saturday morning, police confirmed.

The bus headed to Koreatown overturned around 4 a.m. on westbound Interstate 10 just before the 110 Freeway interchange in the Pico-Union area of Los Angeles, CHP said.

The collision caused lane closures in the area for hours.

SIGALERT UPDATE**: W/B I-10 AT I-110, ALL W/B LANES AND #1 LANE OF GRAND AV. ONRAMP TO W/B I-10 WILL BE BLOCKED FOR AN ADDITIONAL HOUR DUE TO A TRAFFIC COLLISION — CHP PIO – LA County (@CHPsouthern) July 14, 2018

SIGALERT UPDATE***: #1 LANE OF GRAND AV. ONRAMP TO W/B I-10 IS STILL BLOCKED, W/B I-10 AT I-110 IS NOW OPEN — CHP PIO – LA County (@CHPsouthern) July 14, 2018

Four passengers were in serious condition, according to The Los Angeles Fire Department. Five were in fair condition, 16 in good condition and seven refused transportation, KTLA reported.

The cause of the crash and the driver’s condition remains unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.