Border Patrol busts driver with bags of meth worth $830K

SAN DIEGO — US Border Patrol agents arrested a man after he was caught with a duffel bag full of methamphetamine in his pickup truck on Interstate 15, officials announced Saturday.

Agents patrolling northbound I-15 on Thursday decided to check the license plate of a red Chevrolet Silverado after observing “unusual and suspicious driving behavior,” Border Patrol Agent Eduardo Olmos said in a news release. Records indicated the truck had been stopped previously for drug and human smuggling, and agents pulled the driver over.

A drug-sniffing dog then led agents to a black duffel bag containing 40 vacuum-sealed packages of suspected narcotics, identified as methamphetamine upon testing at the Murrieta Border Patrol Station, Olmos said.

The packages contained a total of more than 45 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of at least $830,000, he said.

The US Drug Enforcement Administration took custody of the evidence and was investigating the incident.

Agents asked members of the public to report any suspicious activity to the US Border Patrol’s San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.