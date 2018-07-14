× Bats, balls and R-rated team names: Over-the-Line returns

SAN DIEGO — More than 1,200 teams hit the sand at Fiesta Island Saturday morning for the start of the 65th Annual World Championship Over-the-Line Tournament.

The long-running, two-weekend tournament on Mission Bay is a summertime staple that draws teams of all skill levels to the beach for a modified game of beach baseball designed for teams of three. The tournament is arguably as well-known for the game itself as it is for the free flow of alcoholic beverages and R-rated team names.

In a recent column, the San Diego Union-Tribune’s Bryce Miller suggests the tournament may be evolving into a slightly less debauched affair, but that its mischievous heart remains.

“At its core, Over-the-Line is a 3-on-3 variation of beach softball,” Miller wrote. “In its soul, it’s a giggling fifth-grader — an eternal prankster who knows he might be in trouble, but can’t help himself.”

The OTL is the chief fundraiser for the Old Mission Beach Athletic Club — a non-profit focused on amateur sports, youth athletics and local charities. Thousands of spectators will join the teams for competition and fun July 14-15 and July 21-22.