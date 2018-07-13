Woman stabs boyfriend, leaves with child after alleged domestic assault

SAN DIEGO — A man who allegedly attacked his girlfriend and her 9-year-old daughter Friday in a back-country neighborhood east of Bonsall found himself under arrest and hospital-bound after the mother stabbed him in the backside and fled to safety along with the girl.

The domestic fight in the 11700 block of Keys Creek Road in Valley Center was reported shortly before 11 a.m., according to sheriff’s officials.

While arguing with the 30-year-old woman inside a van parked on a large rural property, Raymond Rivera, 39, allegedly began punching and choking her and slammed her head against a window, then punched her daughter in the arm when the child tried to intervene, Lt. Dave Schaller said.

The woman eventually managed to get outside, after which Rivera allegedly chased her around the vehicle and threw a portable air-conditioning unit at her.

“Fearing a continued attack and while fleeing, the victim produced a pocket knife and stabbed Rivera in the buttocks in self-defense,” the lieutenant said. “This action provided sufficient time to flee on foot and call 911.”

The mother and daughter then hid in a nearby 40-acre parcel covered by thick chaparral as deputies arrived and caught Rivera as he tried to flee the area on foot, Schaller said.

The suspect was treated at the scene for his stab wound and then transported to Palomar Medical Center. His girlfriend, whose name was withheld, declined treatment, and the child was unhurt.

Upon his release from the hospital, Rivera was booked into county jail in Vista on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and cruelty to a child.