What to expect at San Diego Pride parade weekend

SAN DIEGO – The 44th Annual San Diego Pride Parade and Festival kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday.

A block party featuring performers from RuPaul’s Drag Race, drinks, food trucks, a laser light show, dancing and a Ferris wheel is set for Friday at 2 p.m. until 11 p.m. near the Hillcrest Pride Flag on University Avenue.

Spirit of Stonewall rally honors and commemorates those who have paved the way for our community, nationally and locally. The first transgender person elected to a state office Virginia delegate Danica Roem will be the keynote speaker. The event happens at 6 p.m. Friday.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. Saturday on Normal Street in Hillcrest. The FOX 5 Morning News team will be riding in the parade.

JoJo and TLC will headline the Pride Festival that takes place in Balboa Park and runs through Sunday. The full lineup of performers can be found online.

People can catch a free shuttle from the Old Navy Hospital to the festival. Tickets to the festival are still available.