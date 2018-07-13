SWAT team, DEA raid local business park

Posted 4:10 PM, July 13, 2018, by and , Updated at 05:03PM, July 13, 2018

SAN DIEGO -- DEA agents and a San Diego County Sheriff's SWAT team descended on a Kearney Mesa business park for a drug raid Friday afternoon.

The operation started around 3:30 p.m. at a business complex on Ruffin Road near Aero Drive. After detaining about eight people, officers were seen taking a circular saw into the building and carrying out what appeared to be marijuana plants.

The Department of Justice told FOX 5 the raid was part of a drug enforcement operation in which officials served warrants across the county.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.

Related stories