SWAT team, DEA raid local business park

SAN DIEGO -- DEA agents and a San Diego County Sheriff's SWAT team descended on a Kearney Mesa business park for a drug raid Friday afternoon.

The operation started around 3:30 p.m. at a business complex on Ruffin Road near Aero Drive. After detaining about eight people, officers were seen taking a circular saw into the building and carrying out what appeared to be marijuana plants.

The Department of Justice told FOX 5 the raid was part of a drug enforcement operation in which officials served warrants across the county.

Happening now on Ruffin Rd. Heavy law enforcement presence including swat. Working to get more information. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/OtmPclfqoj — Andrew Nomura (@NomuraReports) July 13, 2018

