San Diego cop in recovery after getting new kidney

SAN DIEGO – A San Diego police was in recovery Friday after undergoing a kidney transplant surgery.

Officer Art Calvert was in surgery for about four hours Thursday. FOX 5 was told the operation appeared to have gone well. Doctors will monitor his progress over the next few days.

Calvert received his new organ through a paired exchange program. Fellow Officer Patrick Vinson was able to trade his kidney with a donor who was compatible with Calvert.

The process is called match pairing or chain donation. When someone donates in your name, you're moved up the list onto a national registry that pairs donors across the country.

This was Calvert's third kidney. Five months ago, he got to this point with another colleague -- a police dispatcher -- but the surgery was canceled at the last minute due to a medical condition. On Wednesday, he said he was being much more cautiously optimistic.

"I don't want to get too excited," Calvert said. "Come see me afterward, I'll put it that way, and then you'll see an even bigger smile on my face."

Calvert has served on the security detail of several mayors.