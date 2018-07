ENCINITAS, Calif. — A person was rushed to a hospital after being hit by an Amtrak train Friday night in Encinitas, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Coast Highway 101.

Northbound COASTER 665 was delayed by the incident.

#NCTDAlert: COASTER passengers, Northbound COASTER 665 will not continue north of Solana Beach due to a trespasser incident in Encinitas. BREEZE units will pick passengers up from Solana beach and will make all stops to Oceanside. pic.twitter.com/70Y7MDpVBI — North County Transit (@GoNCTD) July 14, 2018

#NCTDAlert: Northbound COASTER 665 is now on the move from Solana Beach station and is delayed 30-35 minutes. — North County Transit (@GoNCTD) July 14, 2018

No other information was immediately available.

