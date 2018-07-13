Kellen Winslow II released on $2M bail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II -- accused of assaulting several San Diego County women in recent months and raping a minor in 2003 -- was released from detention after posting bail late Friday morning, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Winslow had been jailed without bail since his arrest on June 14.

The terms of Winslow's bail were reported Thursday as $2 million with the added requirement of remaining on house arrest with GPS monitoring.

The 34-year-old son of San Diego Chargers legend Kellen Winslow will stand trial on charges of kidnapping and raping two women in his hometown of Encinitas.

After a two-day preliminary hearing, Vista Judge Harry Elias said Thursday that enough evidence was presented for Winslow to face felony charges of kidnapping, forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and forcible sodomy, and misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure and trespassing. He was then immediately arraigned on a new complaint charging him with forcible rape and rape of an unconscious 17-year-old minor in 2003.

He faces life in prison if convicted.

In the case filed last month, Winslow II is accused of luring a 54- year-old transient -- who was hitchhiking -- into his Hummer for a ride, then raping her on March 17.

Prosecutors also allege that the defendant picked up a 58-year-old homeless woman that he knew from a prior encounter and offered to take her to have coffee on May 13, but instead took her to a secluded area and raped her, then threatened to kill her if she told anyone.

Another woman testified Wednesday that a man -- later identified as Winslow II -- rode his bicycle up to her home, asked her if she was married, then took off his pants in front of her. The 58-year-old Cardiff-by-the-Sea resident said she was cutting flowers in her yard the afternoon of May 24 when he came up and said hello.

The woman -- identified as Jane Doe 3 -- said she recognized the man from a similar encounter two weeks earlier, in which he told her his name was "David" and that he lived up the street.

She said Winslow II asked if she was married. "I told him I was."

The woman testified that in the May 24 encounter, she greeted Winslow II and then walked toward her orange tree and noticed he was following her. That's when he took of his pants, she said.

A 71-year-old woman -- identified as Jane Doe 4 -- said she learned of Winslow II's arrest when watching a newscast on June 8 and noticed that he the same man who had entered her home the day before.

Jane Doe 4 said she called the Sheriff's Department at the urging of a friend, even though she didn't feel like Winslow II was ever going to harm her. She said she thought he was at the wrong mobile home park looking for someone.

A sheriff's deputy testified that he responded to a mobile home park on North El Camino Real the afternoon of June 7 after a woman said she saw a stranger inside her 86-year-old neighbor's house.

The woman confronted the stranger -- identified as Winslow II -- as he came outside, according to the deputy.

"He said he was looking for his red dog named Flipper," the deputy testified.

The octogenarian who lived in the mobile home where Winslow II was seen was asleep on a couch and her 86-year-old husband was out walking the dog when the defendant was inside, according to court testimony.

Winslow II grew up in San Diego and attended the University of Miami. He played for four NFL teams between 2004 and 2013.

A Superior Court arraignment was set for Aug. 25.