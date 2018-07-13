Diving masks from San Marcos used in cave rescue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN MARCOS, Calif . - When 12 Thai boys and their soccer coach were trapped in a partly flooded cave, the world watched in fear and hope.

When they were rescued this week, the world cheered.

And as the drama unfolded, a San Marcos company quietly played a critical role, San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Responding to a plea for full-face dive masks that would fit the boys, dive shop Ocean Reef Group shipped them off last Thursday.

On Tuesday, the company said on Facebook that rescuers had informed them the donated masks were used to save the boys.

In an international feat of logistics, Ocean Reef employees in Italy, the United Kingdom and Germany teamed up, assisted by companies in Italy and Thailand.

And it all needed to happen as fast as possible.

