SAN DIEGO – Firefighters battled several fires including a dumpster fire, a fence fire and a car fire in Ocean Beach Friday morning.

The fires were reported around 5:30 a.m. and happened near the 5100 block of Voltaire Street near Abbott Street in Ocean Beach, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.

One person was being questioned by police near Longbranch Avenue and Spray Street.

No one was injured.